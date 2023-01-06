Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in northeastern Syria granted bail

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail.

The details of Oumaima Chouay’s bail hearing or the reasons for her release today by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.

Chouay, 27, is charged with leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group, participating in the activity of a terrorist group, providing property or services for terrorism purposes and conspiracy to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

The RCMP arrested her in October at Montreal’s international airport after she arrived from a camp for ISIS detainees in Syria with her two children and another adult.

Story continues below advertisement

Chouay was released on condition she wear a GPS tracking bracelet, refrain from using any form of social media and report to police once a month. A family member must also put up $5,000 to ensure her presence in court.

The RCMP says Chouay had been the subject of an investigation since November 2014 by the force’s national security enforcement team.