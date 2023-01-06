Menu

Crime

Quebec woman returned from ISIS detention camp in northeastern Syria granted bail

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 6, 2023 12:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Questions over Ottawa’s policy after Canadians who joined ISIS repatriated'
Questions over Ottawa’s policy after Canadians who joined ISIS repatriated
Two women who left Canada to join ISIS fighters have now returned home with their children, after spending years in a detention camp in Syria. Mercedes Stephenson explains the charges the women are now facing, and the building pressure on Ottawa to do more to secure the release of Canadians in detention camps. – Oct 26, 2022

A Quebec woman facing terrorism charges after returning from a detention camp in northeastern Syria last October has been granted bail.

The details of Oumaima Chouay’s bail hearing or the reasons for her release today by a Quebec court judge are under a publication ban.

Read more: RCMP arrest two women after they arrive in Canada from Syrian camps

Read next: Canadians in Mexico advised to take shelter as cartel violence breaks out in streets

Chouay, 27, is charged with leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group, participating in the activity of a terrorist group, providing property or services for terrorism purposes and conspiracy to participate in the activity of a terrorist group.

The RCMP arrested her in October at Montreal’s international airport after she arrived from a camp for ISIS detainees in Syria with her two children and another adult.

Read more: Government rejects returning Canadians from ISIS camps in Syria

Read next: 2 men accidentally set themselves on fire trying to torch immigration centre

Chouay was released on condition she wear a GPS tracking bracelet, refrain from using any form of social media and report to police once a month. A family member must also put up $5,000 to ensure her presence in court.

The RCMP says Chouay had been the subject of an investigation since November 2014 by the force’s national security enforcement team.

