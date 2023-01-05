Menu

Crime

Hamilton-area teacher with Milton, Ont. Catholic school charged in child luring, pornography probe

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 4:20 pm
Halton police child exploitation investigators say the educator, from Ancaster, was arrested Jan. 5, 2023 and charged with six offences including child luring and possession of child pornography. View image in full screen
Halton police child exploitation investigators say the educator, from Ancaster, was arrested Jan. 5, 2023 and charged with six offences including child luring and possession of child pornography. Don Mitchell / Global News

Halton police (HRPS) say they’re investigating a Milton, Ont., public school teacher accused of luring children via the internet.

Child exploitation investigators say the educator, from Ancaster, was arrested on Thursday and charged with six offences including child luring and possession of child pornography.

Detectives identified St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Elementary School teacher Justin Zielke as the accused and say he’s been with the Milton learning facility since 2016.

Read more: Public elementary school confirms 2 killed in fatal Hamilton townhouse fire were students

“Zielke goes by the name of ‘Mr Z’ to his students and uses various online personas including ‘Dan Forest,'” HRPS said in a statement.

“Investigators believe that he has been communicating with children from all over the world and that there may be additional victims.”

Police are seeking help from the public with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information can reach out to Halton police.

Global News has contacted Halton Catholic District School Board (HCDSB) for a statement and details on Zielke’s current work status.

Spokespeople with the HCDSB are currently away from the office this week amid a holiday break and have yet to reply to queries.

Child PornographyHalton Regional PoliceChild LuringChild ExploitationAncasterHalton Catholic District School BoardHCDSBSt. Anthony of Padua Catholic Elementary School
