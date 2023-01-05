Menu

Crime

Calgary police warn public about high-risk offender with history of sexual assaults

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted January 5, 2023 2:22 pm
Shaun Gerard Desruisseaux, 43, was statutorily released to the Calgary community on Thursday after serving two-thirds of a 15-year sentence for a series of stranger sexual assaults. View image in full screen
Shaun Gerard Desruisseaux, 43, was statutorily released to the Calgary community on Thursday after serving two-thirds of a 15-year sentence for a series of stranger sexual assaults. Calgary Police Service.

The Calgary Police Service is warning the public about the release of a high-risk offender in the city.

Shaun Gerard Desruisseaux, 43, was statutorily released to the Calgary community on Thursday after serving two-thirds of a 15-year sentence for a series of stranger sexual assaults.

Police said Desruisseaux committed his crimes between 2008 to 2011 in southern Alberta and Saskatchewan and targeted women that he didn’t know. He also targeted a teenager, a news release said.

Calgary police warn public of high-risk offender with history of targeting minors

He will be supervised by Correctional Services Canada and the CPS will provide support if necessary, police said.

“Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action,” the CPS said in Thursday’s release.

