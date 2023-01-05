‘The shelf is very sparse’: Sask. pharmacies seeing shortage of adult medication

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan residents are being faced once again with empty shelves inside local pharmacies, with adult cold and flu medication in shorter supply.

“The shelf is very sparse,” said Jenna Ternan, pharmacist and owner of Northumberland Pharmacy.

The pharmacy has started checking its supplier websites multiple times a day in hopes of snagging some product before it sells out.

“We don’t see the issues as a structural issue at this point,” said Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan CEO Michael Fougere.

“There will be some delays but there will be similar or comparable medications you can get over the counter that will work just as well.”

2:34 Toronto pharmacies experiencing adult cold, flu medication shortage

Ternan recommends checking the shelves of smaller pharmacies for elusive cold and flu medication, as box stores are more likely to be sold out sooner due to customer volume.

Story continues below advertisement

“Demand is higher,” said Fougere. “We do know that manufacturers are producing what they need but distribution just isn’t as even as it could be.”

He could not say how long the shortage might last.

“We don’t have any information on how long it is going to be,” Ternan said.

“I feel like it is going to be longer term.”

Fougere simply said “don’t panic” and that pharmacists will be able to point you in the direction of the medication that isn’t being found on the shelves.

“We are watching it and continuing to have conversations,” Fougere said.