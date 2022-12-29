Edmonton pharmacies seeing shortage of adult pain medication

Send this page to someone via email

Weeks after the shortage of children’s pain and fever medication was making headlines across Canada, an Edmonton pharmacist is warning of a worsening shortage of cold medication for adults.

Mahmoud Sarhan is pharmacy manager at Landsdowne Pharmacy. He said he’s never seen a shortage of adult meds like this.

“It started with the kids mainly, that’s the main concern, and then after a while, after a few weeks, it started to be with the adult one as well,” he said.

0:32 Minister Copping says as a parent, he knows it’s been hard finding children’s medication

He said he is limited to buying three packages of medication per day.

Story continues below advertisement

“At one point it started to be available again, but because of the restrictions on the ordering amount, it started to be shortened again.”

Sarhan said the medication itself is not the only reason for the shortage.

“It’s not just a medication, it’s about the packaging, the printing of the packaging, having short supply of bottles…lots of factors may cause a shortage of the products,” he said.

For now, Sarhan is recommending his customers look around at other pharmacies and stores for the product they need before he will consider compounding a medication for them.

He said despite assurances from levels of government that more meds are on the way, he hasn’t seen the impacts of these orders.

“It’s frustrating for everyone, but it’s a situation we have to deal with. We’re trying to help as much as we can, give alternatives, compounds if needed for patients, just to help out,” he said.