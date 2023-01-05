Bail scammers attempt to steals thousands from elderly couple, North Vancouver RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in North Vancouver, B.C., are warning the public once again that scammers have been targeting people for money in a fraudulent scheme.

The scammers are using a “bail scam,” according to police.

“On January 3rd, an elderly couple was contacted by a scammer claiming to be a lawyer and that their grandson was arrested,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak.

“In order to make bail, (the couple) were told they must pay $9,000. The victim was asked to attend their bank and withdraw $9,000 in cash. The scammer then advised the victim that a Bond carrier would pick up the funds later in the afternoon.”

According to police, two women then arrived at the victims’ home to collect the money.

The couple became suspicious of the women and did not provide the money, police said.

They then reached out to their grandson and quickly found out the scheme was a lie.

“The suspects arrived in a white BMW,” said Sahak.

Both suspects were described as female, one with “big, fake eyelashes.”

Police have released an image of the white BWM SUV in hopes someone will recognize the vehicle.

Investigators believe the fraudsters may be responsible for other bail scams around the province and maybe even the country.

“Investigators have determined that the suspects may be travelling throughout different regions in Canada and committing these bail frauds,” Sahak said.

“Similar frauds with the same suspect descriptions have been reported in other provinces and they are currently in the Lower Mainland committing these frauds.”

North Vancouver RCMP have offered a number of tips for people to protect themselves against scammers and fraudsters:

Report the scam to the Canada Anti-Fraud Centre’s online reporting system or call them at 1-888-495-8501

Be careful about what you post online regarding personal information and family members

Privatize your social media accounts and protect your personal information

Change online passwords to be more difficult and different from each other

Be careful with caller ID numbers that look familiar as scammers can use tech to disguise their actual phone number

“The best offence is a good defence,” said Sahak.

“Share these tips with anyone who may be vulnerable, particularly our elderly community who are often targeted by these fraud artists.”

It is not the first time North Vancouver RCMP has warned about seniors being targeted by scammers in the area.

In September 2022, Mounties warned the public of a female scammer who stole “a large sum of money” from a senior.