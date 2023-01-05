Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One person killed after transport truck collides with SUV north of Elora: OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 5, 2023 10:56 am
file photo View image in full screen
An OPP cruiser. OPP

One person was killed after a transport truck collided with an SUV north of Elora on Wednesday afternoon, Wellington County OPP say.

The OPP say that emergency services were called to the crash on Wellington Road 17 at Eighth Line West just outside of Alma, at around 3 p.m.

Read more: Wellington County OPP investigating fatal head-on crash near Guelph, Ont.

Police say the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of driver is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Trending Now
Trending Now

They say the driver of the transport truck reported no injuries as a result of the collision.

Read more: Police charge Puslinch woman after a two-vehicle crash, rollover in Guelph

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection of the roads was closed for several hours on Wednesday as police investigated the crash.

OPP ask witnesses to call the Wellington County detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

OPPOntario Provincial PoliceKitchener newsGuelph Newswellington county oppWellington Countywellington county newsAlma OntarioElora NewsAlma fatal collsionEighth Line Wellington CountyWellington Road 17
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers