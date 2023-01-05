One person killed after transport truck collides with SUV north of Elora: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

One person was killed after a transport truck collided with an SUV north of Elora on Wednesday afternoon, Wellington County OPP say.

The OPP say that emergency services were called to the crash on Wellington Road 17 at Eighth Line West just outside of Alma, at around 3 p.m.

Police say the driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of driver is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

They say the driver of the transport truck reported no injuries as a result of the collision.

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection of the roads was closed for several hours on Wednesday as police investigated the crash.

OPP ask witnesses to call the Wellington County detachment at 1-888-310-1122.