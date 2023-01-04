Menu

Traffic

Wellington County OPP investigating fatal head-on crash near Guelph, Ont.

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted January 4, 2023 4:29 pm
OPP have closed Wellington Rd. 32 southwest of Guelph due to fatal crash. View image in full screen
OPP have closed Wellington Rd. 32 southwest of Guelph due to fatal crash. OPP

One person is dead following a head-on collision southwest of Guelph, Ont.

Wellington County OPP were called about a two-vehicle crash on Wellington Road 32 south of Concession 4 in Puslinch around 12:17 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a white sedan was travelling north on Wellington Road 32 when it collided with a southbound black SUV.

Guelph Wellington Paramedic Services and Puslinch Fire also arrived at the scene.

Read more: Police charge Puslinch woman after a two-vehicle crash, rollover in Guelph

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say the identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin are notified.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Wellington Road 32 between Wellington Road 34 and Concession 4 remains closed to traffic as Wellington County OPP are investigating the crash with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team.

They are asking for any witnesses to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

 

