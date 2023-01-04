Police in Brampton, Ont. investigating after alleged hit-and-run

See more sharing options

A woman was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Pinecone Way at around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene.

Paramedics took her to a local hospital, although police said it was a precautionary measure.

Roads in the area were closed immediately after the collision. Police did not release a description of the car that allegedly fled the hit-and-run.

COLLISION:

-SANDALWOOD PY E / PINECONE WY in #Brampton

-Adult Fml Pedestrian Struck

-Fml Taken to Local Hosp. Precautionary

-Stable condition.

-Vehicle did not remain on scene.

-E/B Sandalwood closed between Pinecone Wy and Bramalea

-C/R at 6:15 p.m.

-PR230003987 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 5, 2023