Police in Brampton, Ont. investigating after alleged hit-and-run

A woman was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Brampton, Ont., police say.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Sandalwood Parkway East and Pinecone Way at around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, which fled the scene.
Paramedics took her to a local hospital, although police said it was a precautionary measure.
Roads in the area were closed immediately after the collision. Police did not release a description of the car that allegedly fled the hit-and-run.
