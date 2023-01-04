Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man banned from Goderich, Ont. shelter later found crawling through ceiling, OPP allege

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted January 4, 2023 4:41 pm
Lakeshore United Church in 2013. View image in full screen
Lakeshore United Church in 2013. Google Maps

Charges have been laid after Huron OPP allege a man banned from a Goderich, Ont., church last week later broke into the building, crawled into a ceiling space and then fell through it.

Officers responded to Lakeshore United Church on North Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 29, and learned that staff had previously banned a man from the property due to his behaviour and non-compliance, police said.

The church operates an overnight emergency shelter, with accommodations for up to 20 people.

Read more: St. Thomas, Ont. resident, 29, identified as victim of fatal collision involving cyclist

It’s alleged the man returned to the church and forced his way in, where he was found crawling through the first and second floor ceiling space, police said.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“The male eventually fell through the drywall, causing damage, and was again removed from the property, at which point the OPP were called to attend,” police said in a statement.

Police said they later located the suspect and allege he resisted arrest.

The accused, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address, faces charges of break and enter, mischief under $5,000, resisting a peace officer, and four counts of failure to comply with a probation order, police said.

Police say the man was held for a bail hearing and was remanded into custody.

Click to play video: 'Sleeping cabins proposed for those experiencing homelessness in Northumberland County'
Sleeping cabins proposed for those experiencing homelessness in Northumberland County
OPPHomelessnessBreak InEmergency Shelterhuron oppGoderichHuronGoderich OntLakeshore United Church
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers