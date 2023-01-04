Man banned from Goderich, Ont. shelter later found crawling through ceiling, OPP allege

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid after Huron OPP allege a man banned from a Goderich, Ont., church last week later broke into the building, crawled into a ceiling space and then fell through it.

Officers responded to Lakeshore United Church on North Street around 10 p.m. on Dec. 29, and learned that staff had previously banned a man from the property due to his behaviour and non-compliance, police said.

The church operates an overnight emergency shelter, with accommodations for up to 20 people.

It’s alleged the man returned to the church and forced his way in, where he was found crawling through the first and second floor ceiling space, police said.

“The male eventually fell through the drywall, causing damage, and was again removed from the property, at which point the OPP were called to attend,” police said in a statement.

Police said they later located the suspect and allege he resisted arrest.

The accused, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address, faces charges of break and enter, mischief under $5,000, resisting a peace officer, and four counts of failure to comply with a probation order, police said.

Police say the man was held for a bail hearing and was remanded into custody.