Regina police investigation in connection with 4-vehicle collision nears completion

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is nearly finished its investigation of a four-vehicle collision on Jan. 3, 2023, which resulted in injuries to a woman.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) stated in a release that the collision occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive.

“A black Chevy truck was northbound on Lewvan Drive, when a Chrysler Concorde, which was southbound on Lewvan Drive, turned east (left),” stated police.

“The two vehicles collided causing the truck to veer into two other vehicles, which were stopped at the intersection in the westbound lanes of Dewdney Avenue.”

Police said the driver of the Concorde was a 77-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with injuries. The road was closed to traffic for part of the day as members of the Traffic Safety Unit collected measurements and any physical evidence at the scene, as well as data from the vehicles involved.

“The scene was photographed by a Forensic Identification member, and Patrol members maintained a safety perimeter, allowing investigators to complete their work,” stated RPS.

Police confirmed that neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in this collision and that investigators have yet to determine if there will be any Traffic Safety Act sanctions as a result of the collision.