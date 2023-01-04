Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

B.C. man frustrated by alleged lack of accountability after UPS truck strikes his vehicle

By Grace Ke & Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 9:32 pm
Click to play video: '‘They have a responsibility to do what’s right;’ Anmore man says delivery driver backed into his parked car'
‘They have a responsibility to do what’s right;’ Anmore man says delivery driver backed into his parked car
A young man from Anmore, B.C., says he found himself largely stranded over the holidays after a UPS delivery driver backed into his car, parked in the driveway. Almost a month later, the car is remains immobilized, and the man is searching for answers. Grace Ke reports.

A Metro Vancouver man is frustrated with an alleged lack of accountability after a UPS driver struck his vehicle with a van and took off without a word last month.

Security footage shows the brown UPS vehicle backing into Trevor Matthews’ red Hyundai on Dec. 6. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of his Anmore home.

The damage rendered the vehicle inoperable, Matthews told Global News, and while UPS has identified the van’s driver and given Matthews an incident number, it has not called him back as promised after the accident.

“No one will help me so far, it’s someone else’s problem,” he said after three weeks of repeatedly calling the international shipping giant. “I can’t drive my car. I can’t go to work. I need to be able to drive downtown. Transit is horrible out in Anmore.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to UPS for comment and the company said it’s working on a response.

Read more: Air Canada passenger’s bag arrives destroyed. A nightmare followed

In the security video shared with Global News, the UPS driver can be seen scanning the street after striking Matthews’ car. He then disappears from sight while ringing Matthews’ doorbell.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Matthews said the driver asked his father for the address of a home across the street, but did not mention that he struck the vehicle.

“I didn’t find (the damage) until a couple of days after when I went to move my car,” Matthews said. “I made a report to ICBC right away like I was supposed to.”

Matthews also contacted the RCMP on Dec. 12. He said the Mounties instructed him to call UPS before filing a police report, which he did the very same day.

Matthews said he was promised a callback a few days later, but that call never came.

Click to play video: 'E-Comm releases list of top nuisance calls of 2022'
E-Comm releases list of top nuisance calls of 2022

Meanwhile, he said he feels stranded, waiting for UPS to respond, as his insurance doesn’t cover a hit-and-run.

Story continues below advertisement

“ICBC essentially told me that UPS needs to make the claim against their truck for ICBC to be able to assign the policy and get the damage fixed,” he explained. “My car is sitting on my driveway rusting until UPS does something about their truck, their claim.”

Matthews said he hasn’t been able to get rides to work from family during the busy holiday season and wants UPS to either cover the cost of repairs or a new vehicle.

Metro VancouverBC RCMPCoquitlam RCMPUPSAnmoreUPS truck backs into carUPS truck hits car Anmore
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers