B.C. man frustrated by alleged lack of accountability after UPS truck strikes his vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

A Metro Vancouver man is frustrated with an alleged lack of accountability after a UPS driver struck his vehicle with a van and took off without a word last month.

Security footage shows the brown UPS vehicle backing into Trevor Matthews’ red Hyundai on Dec. 6. The vehicle was parked in the driveway of his Anmore home.

The damage rendered the vehicle inoperable, Matthews told Global News, and while UPS has identified the van’s driver and given Matthews an incident number, it has not called him back as promised after the accident.

“No one will help me so far, it’s someone else’s problem,” he said after three weeks of repeatedly calling the international shipping giant. “I can’t drive my car. I can’t go to work. I need to be able to drive downtown. Transit is horrible out in Anmore.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to UPS for comment and the company said it’s working on a response.

In the security video shared with Global News, the UPS driver can be seen scanning the street after striking Matthews’ car. He then disappears from sight while ringing Matthews’ doorbell.

Matthews said the driver asked his father for the address of a home across the street, but did not mention that he struck the vehicle.

“I didn’t find (the damage) until a couple of days after when I went to move my car,” Matthews said. “I made a report to ICBC right away like I was supposed to.”

Matthews also contacted the RCMP on Dec. 12. He said the Mounties instructed him to call UPS before filing a police report, which he did the very same day.

Matthews said he was promised a callback a few days later, but that call never came.

2:00 E-Comm releases list of top nuisance calls of 2022

Meanwhile, he said he feels stranded, waiting for UPS to respond, as his insurance doesn’t cover a hit-and-run.

Story continues below advertisement

“ICBC essentially told me that UPS needs to make the claim against their truck for ICBC to be able to assign the policy and get the damage fixed,” he explained. “My car is sitting on my driveway rusting until UPS does something about their truck, their claim.”

Matthews said he hasn’t been able to get rides to work from family during the busy holiday season and wants UPS to either cover the cost of repairs or a new vehicle.