Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Albertan with flesh-eating disease stuck in Mexico due to lack of Edmonton hospital beds

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted January 4, 2023 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Albertan with flesh-eating disease stuck in Mexico due to lack of Edmonton hospital beds'
Albertan with flesh-eating disease stuck in Mexico due to lack of Edmonton hospital beds
The family of an Edmonton woman diagnosed with a flesh-eating disease while on vacation in Mexico says Maia Stock can't get back to Canada because there are no hospital beds available in Edmonton. Morgan Black explains.

An Edmonton woman was diagnosed with a flesh-eating disease while on vacation in Mexico and underwent multiple surgeries, but her family says when a plane was on standby to airlift her back to Edmonton, there wasn’t a single hospital bed available in the city to take her.

“I knew the health-care system was bad. I just didn’t realize it was that bad,” said her father, Curtis Stock.

Click to play video: 'Stollery Children’s Hospital emergency provisions activated as ICU sits at 100% capacity'
Stollery Children’s Hospital emergency provisions activated as ICU sits at 100% capacity

It started as a huge family vacation in Puerto Vallarta on Mexico’s Pacific coast — a celebration of Stock’s mother-in-law’s 80th birthday — “but it turned out to be a vacation from hell,” Stock said.

Story continues below advertisement

On the second day of the trip, his 25-year-old daughter Maia Stock started feeling pain in her leg.

They went to a doctor at the resort, who immediately sent her to an emergency room in Puerto Vallarta.

It was discovered she had necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating disease that put her in danger of losing her leg or even dying.

“It was really scary. I’m a nervous wreck,” said Curtis Stock.

Click to play video: 'What is necrotizing fasciitis?: What you need to know about the flesh-eating infection that a woman thought was a pimple'
What is necrotizing fasciitis?: What you need to know about the flesh-eating infection that a woman thought was a pimple

Doctors in Puerto Vallarta operated on Maia three times, removing the bacteria from her leg in the form of gas bubbles that were eating away at her flesh.

Trending Now
Trending Now

They hurried to keep it away from her bone, to ensure her leg wouldn’t need to be amputated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The hospitals in Mexico were unbelievable. They were great. The doctors were wonderful. The nurses were wonderful.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The hospitals in Mexico were unbelievable. They were great. The doctors were wonderful. The nurses were wonderful."

Doctors in Canada wanted to airlift Maia back to Edmonton to continue her treatment, but Stock said they told him even though she was at the top of the priority list — there wasn’t anywhere for her to go.

“There wasn’t a single bed available in Edmonton and there still isn’t.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There wasn't a single bed available in Edmonton and there still isn't."

Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed it was working on an out-of-country transfer but an immediate move was not available “due to capacity.”

Read more: ‘Capacity challenges’ at Alberta hospitals mean no New Year’s baby announcement

“When a family requests an out-of-country transfer, and provided the patient is stable enough to be transferred, we will do our best to work with the family and health insurance providers to repatriate patients to Alberta,” AHS spokesperson Kristi Bland said in a statement.

“However, an AHS facility may only accept if they have available resources available to provide care.”

Click to play video: 'No obvious steps for how to improve Alberta’s health-care system'
No obvious steps for how to improve Alberta’s health-care system

Maia was in the hospital in Mexico for two weeks awaiting transport back to Edmonton. She was transferred out of the ICU into a private room, and on Wednesday was discharged.

Story continues below advertisement

“She’s been an absolute rock. It’s been unbelievable to watch her go through this,” Stock said.

Read more: ‘They’ve thrown excuses’: Alberta health experts concerned over hallway medicine directive

“The doctors told her before the first surgery that she might lose her leg and she said ‘OK.’ And they said you might die and she said, ‘OK.’”

Stock’s wife Barb remains in Mexico with Maia. They might be able to fly home commercially on Friday, if the doctors give the all-clear.

Alberta Health CareEdmonton hospitalalberta hospital capacityEdmonton health carealberta health care crisisedmonton hospital capacityedmonton woman stuck in mexico
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers