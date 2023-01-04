Teen suspect in central Hamilton murder of Danielle Strauss arrested at Pearson airport

See more sharing options

Police say a fifth suspect in the November murder of Danielle Straus in central Hamilton was arrested at Pearson Airport on Saturday.

Detectives say the 16-year-old was taken into custody without incident on New Year’s Eve after arriving on a flight from Czcehia.

The youth, whose identity is not being revealed due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been remanded in custody following a brief court appearance this past week.

He’s one of three teens accused in the second-degree murder of 38-year-old Danielle Strauss at her home on Ferguson Avenue North south of Barton Street.

Strauss’ body was found by a building superintendent in her suite before 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.

Investigators previously said the city’s “drug subculture” is likely involved in the murder, but in a mid-November press conference said a clear motive had not been established.

Two teens, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were previously charged with murder following their arrest in late November on a Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) bus.

Two other people, 42 and 40, are also facing an accessory after the fact of murder charges in connection with Strauss’s homicide.

Police say the latest arrest was made with the aid of Canada Border Services Agency, RCMP Interpol services, Global Affairs Canada, and the Peel Regional Police Service.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives say anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.