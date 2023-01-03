SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Infectious disease expert says new COVID-19 strain expected to migrate to Eastern Ontario

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf & Darryn Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 8:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Infectious disease expert says new COVID-19 strain expected to migrate to Eastern Ontario'
Infectious disease expert says new COVID-19 strain expected to migrate to Eastern Ontario
WATCH: Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease expert at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, says the region is now in it's 8th COVID-19 wave and the new XBB 1.5 Covid-19 recombinant dominant in the U.S. is expected to become more common in the region.

Dr. Gerald Evans, an infectious disease expert at Kingston Health Sciences Centre, had some grim words for the citizens of Kingston, Ont., recently.

“We are at the beginning of an eighth wave,” he said.

A new dominant strain of COVID-19 in China and the United States is an Omicron recombinant called XBB.1.5, and while it isn’t the top strain in Canada yet, Evans expects that to change.

“Given the proximity of the states to us and of course lots of travel between the United States and Canada, it’s very likely that we’ll see that same sort of thing transpire here in Canada and particularly here in southeastern Ontario,” Evans said.

Read more: WHO scientists meeting with China want ‘more realistic’ COVID info amid infection surge

The news is concerning for pandemic-weary residents like Addison Edwards

“Just seems kind of crazy,” Edwards said. “I feel a little numb to it, like we just forgot about it in a way. Not that it’s something to be forgotten about for sure, I still take safety precautions myself.”

Staying up to date with vaccinations, in particular the new bivalent vaccines, is the best way to limit the eighth wave, according to Evans.

“They’re going to prevent you from getting COVID for what looks to be an extended period of time after that shot and that’s really important because if we can keep community prevalence low, then that’s going to be helping to prevent elderly, family and elderly friends from getting COVID,” Evans said.

Evans says the vaccine is also good at reducing the severity of COVID symptoms and preventing a trip to the hospital for this version of the ever-changing virus.

Click to play video: 'Kraken variant in B.C. and China’s COVID travel restrictions set to take effect'
Kraken variant in B.C. and China’s COVID travel restrictions set to take effect
