Canada

Hockey is life: Ukrainian players determined to preserve sport during war with Russia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 3, 2023 6:30 pm

Some Ukrainian hockey players practising on the ice in Western Canada say hockey is life.

The Ukrainian men’s national team has been in the Prairies preparing for the 2023 Winter World University Games scheduled to start next week in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Due to intensified attacks on its infrastructure during the Russian invasion, Ukraine has experienced periods with no electricity, heat or running water, preventing the under-25 team from training at home.

Hockey Can't Stop Tour comes to Alberta, Ukrainian team takes on Dinos and Bears

Ukraine Hockey Federation executive director Oleksandra Slatvytska, whose husband is fighting in Ukraine, says arenas across the country are being used to store weapons and provide humanitarian relief during the war.

Defenceman Andrii Grygoriev says that after experiencing hard times in his home country, being able to play in one of the best hockey countries in the world is a big deal.



The Edmonton Oilers have also pledged proceeds from the next 50/50 towards the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to rebuild arenas destroyed in the war and to provide humanitarian aid.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

