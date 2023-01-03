Menu

Crime

Police charge Regina man after stolen vehicle recovered on New Year’s Eve

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 5:06 pm
A 23-year-old Regina man faces several charges following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on New Year’s Eve.
A 23-year-old Regina man faces several charges following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on New Year’s Eve. File / Global News

Members of the Regina Police Service (RPS) arrested and charged a 23-year-old Regina man following an investigation into a stolen vehicle on New Year’s Eve.

According to a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 1 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022, when numerous officers were dispatched to an alley in the 1200 block of Garnet Street for a possible stolen vehicle.

Read more: 32-year-old man charged following recent Regina auto thefts

“The vehicle was occupied and running and when police activated emergency lights and attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver sped away,” police stated.

“The stolen vehicle missed a turn and ended up in a snow bank. The driver fled on foot and was apprehended, by a Canine team, after he ignored a clear, concise warning to stop. The suspect driver was taken to hospital for treatment of a dog bite.”

Police stated they informed the registered owner that his vehicle had been recovered and an investigation led to charges against 23-year-old Troy Cardinal, who was also the subject of several warrants.

Read more: Regina crimes against property showing slight increase

Cardinal is charged with operating a conveyance in a manner dangerous to the public, fleeing from a peace officer and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, among a couple of other charges.

The accused made his first court appearance on these charges in provincial court at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsInvestigationRegina Police ServiceStolen VehicleAuto Theftcar theft charges
