What the truck? Tesla’s Cybertruck absolutely panned on social media

2023 is the year Tesla’s Cybertruck will hit mass production and people have plenty of thoughts on the oddly shaped vehicle.
The pickup truck looks like something plucked straight from a science-fiction movie with its minimalist and angular design. If you didn’t know any better, you might assume it was a prop created for a Minecraft live-action movie. Or maybe a version of “The Homer” car from The Simpsons.
The all-electric vehicle has an estimated driving range of 800 km and can tow up to 14,000 pounds, but a lot of people are having hard time focusing on the truck’s capabilities because they can’t get past the abstract design.
There’s no definitive date as to when mass production will begin; sources told Reuters it will likely be toward the end of the year. Regardless, car enthusiasts around the globe have plenty to say about the vehicle’s design — and a lot of it isn’t very nice.
Tesla delayed the truck’s production timeline several times, but last year CEO Elon Musk promised that the truck will be available sometime in 2023.
While people wait for the pickup truck to be ready, many have been debating which bit of nostalgia the truck’s angular exterior most taps into.
There’s been much talk about the truck’s appearance since Musk unveiled the design in 2019. At least one person said that he likely designed the truck to look “ugly on purpose.”
“Pickup truck design hasn’t changed significantly in over a hundred years, since the days of the Ford Model TT. Add to that the fact that truck owners tend to be brand loyal, and Musk and company faced a formidable challenge: To make any significant impact on the pickup truck market, they had to come up with something different. Much different,” wrote Inc.com’s Justin Bariso, who also said creating an “ugly” truck “may be the smartest thing (Musk) has ever done.”
Smart, or not, there’s a whole candybag of hot takes, jokes and memes on the Tesla truck.
Embarrassingly, Musk’s 2019 Cybertruck reveal saw the vehicle’s designer crack the vehicle’s supposedly unbreakable “armor glass” windows — an incident many can’t forget to this day.
Maybe with time, and actual product available, the Cybertruck will capture more hearts. For now, however, people seem happy to poke fun at Musk’s creation.
