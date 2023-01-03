What the truck? Tesla’s Cybertruck absolutely panned on social media

Send this page to someone via email

2023 is the year Tesla’s Cybertruck will hit mass production and people have plenty of thoughts on the oddly shaped vehicle.

The pickup truck looks like something plucked straight from a science-fiction movie with its minimalist and angular design. If you didn’t know any better, you might assume it was a prop created for a Minecraft live-action movie. Or maybe a version of “The Homer” car from The Simpsons.

The all-electric vehicle has an estimated driving range of 800 km and can tow up to 14,000 pounds, but a lot of people are having hard time focusing on the truck’s capabilities because they can’t get past the abstract design.

For the first time in 100 years, the competition is coming for legacy auto Welcome to the year of the Cybertruckpic.twitter.com/tE7QBqPfDm — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) January 1, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

There’s no definitive date as to when mass production will begin; sources told Reuters it will likely be toward the end of the year. Regardless, car enthusiasts around the globe have plenty to say about the vehicle’s design — and a lot of it isn’t very nice.

Tesla Truck is so funny. Musk isn't even pulling off an OmniCorp deal where the clunky, malfunctioning ED-209 is at least cool looking. The Tesla Truck just looks absolutely terrible — Mr. Chau (@Srirachachau) January 3, 2023

It may be useless and expensive, but at least it's ugly. — Alan Smithee, Antifa Soup Bombardier (@TDotOpenLetter) January 3, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

That thing is so hideous that it just has to be a marketing ploy. — TSgt Ciz (@TsgtCiz) January 2, 2023

Ugliest vehicle since before these. pic.twitter.com/9kWoNGhiGj — Chris Swartout (@chrisswartout) January 2, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Tesla delayed the truck’s production timeline several times, but last year CEO Elon Musk promised that the truck will be available sometime in 2023.

While people wait for the pickup truck to be ready, many have been debating which bit of nostalgia the truck’s angular exterior most taps into.

Finally realized: this is when a dad gets a tattoo of his 3-year-old’s drawing. — Not Merritt Stone (@NotMerrittStone) January 3, 2023

A car with 1996 PlayStation graphics. — Richard Gottfried (@putting_gott) January 2, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

that is a lego — teryn (@youngtiddy) January 2, 2023

Lmao this is basically walt’s car in breaking bad — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) January 2, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

I drew better looking cars in first grade. AND they were more functional, too! — Destova Handlebars, Esq. (@Destovah) January 3, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

There’s been much talk about the truck’s appearance since Musk unveiled the design in 2019. At least one person said that he likely designed the truck to look “ugly on purpose.”

“Pickup truck design hasn’t changed significantly in over a hundred years, since the days of the Ford Model TT. Add to that the fact that truck owners tend to be brand loyal, and Musk and company faced a formidable challenge: To make any significant impact on the pickup truck market, they had to come up with something different. Much different,” wrote Inc.com’s Justin Bariso, who also said creating an “ugly” truck “may be the smartest thing (Musk) has ever done.”

Smart, or not, there’s a whole candybag of hot takes, jokes and memes on the Tesla truck.

*very rare* original sketch of Tesla’s Cybertruck 🚨 pic.twitter.com/o6S8pRhAOR — Lyndsey Johnson (@ljohnson1234) January 3, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

That is not a truck, sorry but no. — libercrat (@Libercrat) January 1, 2023

So many minecraft villagers gonna be driving their kids to soccer practice in this thing. — Paul/simple01 (@JavyArt01) January 3, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

getting secondhand embarrassment looking at the cybertruck — julian from loveless (@juliancomeau) January 3, 2023

I’m gonna tell my kids this was the Tesla Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/kmhYuoaUrm — Will C 🚗 ⚡️ (@wheelsee) December 25, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Embarrassingly, Musk’s 2019 Cybertruck reveal saw the vehicle’s designer crack the vehicle’s supposedly unbreakable “armor glass” windows — an incident many can’t forget to this day.

Sorry, but I can't read anything about the cybertruck without thinking of this and laughing until my stomach hurts pic.twitter.com/VBgmplNFgg — Cian Maher (@cianmaher0) January 2, 2023

I sure hope no one tries to test the durability of cybertruck's windows like Musk did that one time. — Robots With Coffee Paul (@robotswcoffee) January 3, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Maybe with time, and actual product available, the Cybertruck will capture more hearts. For now, however, people seem happy to poke fun at Musk’s creation.