Elon Musk unveils his new armoured Tesla Cybertruck — then it breaks

Elon Musk‘s highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck looks like it was ripped from a video game — and like most new video games, there are still a few bugs to work out.

Musk unveiled the new electric pickup truck in Los Angeles, Calif., on Thursday, but the demonstration didn’t quite go according to plan.

The supposedly “bulletproof” vehicle’s body held up to a blow from a sledgehammer, but two of its “armoured” windows erupted into spidery cracks when they were struck with metal balls.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla’s design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. Musk is taking on the workhorse heavy pickup truck market with his latest electric vehicle. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The damage happened while Franz von Holzhausen, Musk’s head of design, was showing off the Cybertruck’s durability. The vehicle’s body held up when von Holzhausen hit it with a sledgehammer, but the metal balls were too much for the windows.

“Oh my f—ing God,” Musk said when he saw the damage on the driver’s side window of the vehicle. “Well … maybe that was a little too hard.”

Looking sheepish, the inventor allowed von Holzhausen to throw another ball at the rear passenger window. That window cracked, too.

“It didn’t go through, so that’s a plus side,” Musk said. “Room for improvement.”

0:43 Tesla Cybertruck’s ‘armour glass’ windows smash during demo Tesla Cybertruck’s ‘armour glass’ windows smash during demo

Audience members and social media users cracked up at the embarrassing setback, which happened during an otherwise triumphant unveiling ceremony.

A few of Musk’s defenders suggested he was essentially playing 3D chess, and that the broken glass was a stunt to get more publicity.

When you say a window is unbreakable. Then have the window break during the unveiling so media goes crazy and reports on it #freepublicity #cybertruck pic.twitter.com/VYjHuxFOim — Shawn Janusz (@Eurynomestolas) November 22, 2019

The more I think about #Cybertruck, the more I think that glass-breaking snafu was a *good thing.* Imagine being trapped in your vehicle and the fire department can't break the windows, etc. — Nick Kolakowski (@nkolakowski) November 22, 2019

Earlier in the ceremony, Musk said he expects his Cybertruck to challenge the Ford F-150, the United States’ top-selling pickup, with its power and durability.

Musk expects to sell the vehicle at a starting price of US$39,900. The more expensive model will go for $69,900 and is expected to have a range of more than 800 kilometres.

It may be a bit of a hard sell, as critics piled on in attacking the design. Some compared its angular, gunmetal grey look to the DeLorean, a failed line of vehicles from the 1980s that only became popular through the film Back to the Future.

Telsa's #Cybertruck is giving me real "Delorean on steroids" vibes pic.twitter.com/e9Vy0emRof — Marc Nevin (@M_Nevin) November 22, 2019

I'm gonna tell my kids this is what we found at the 'Storm Area 51' event. #Cybertruck pic.twitter.com/zAfvF3n0ub — Jack Phan (@JackPhan) November 22, 2019

Some compared the Cybertruck to Kanye West’s “so ugly they’re cool” Yeezy shoes.

The #cybertruck looks like if someone asked @kanyewest to design a truck — leslieeeee (@lsvaldezzz) November 22, 2019

For some reason I'm pretty sure @kanyewest would absolutely love the Tesla #Cybertruck … pic.twitter.com/4RKSArRcgW — Donny Wals (@DonnyWals) November 22, 2019

Others compared the design to vehicles from video games such as Halo and Mass Effect, or movies such as Blade Runner 2049.

Just found out about #cybertruck and all I want to know is if it drives as well as the Mako from Mass Effect. pic.twitter.com/M9W90DKPgP — D. Bethel (@DBethel) November 22, 2019

Perhaps the harshest criticism came from those who compared the Cybertruck to The Homer, an absurd vehicle that Homer Simpson designed for his half-brother’s company in an episode of The Simpsons. The vehicle ultimately bankrupted Homer’s brother’s company.

Jokes aside, Musk hopes the vehicle will be a hit for eco-conscious buyers who still want the power of a pickup truck.

“We need sustainable energy now. If we don’t have a pickup truck, we can’t solve it,” he said on Thursday. “The top three selling vehicles in America are pickup trucks. To solve sustainable energy, we have to have a pickup truck.”

6:54 Why people don’t buy electric cars…yet Why people don’t buy electric cars…yet

On Twitter, Musk said that a pressurized version of the Cybertruck will be the “official truck of Mars.”

Hopefully, the Martians don’t know how to throw rocks.

