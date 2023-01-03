Menu

Crime

Man charged with murder in death of New Brunswick journalist Rejean Hebert

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 3:24 pm
Journalist Réjean Hébert with radio station CKRO was found dead in his home on Dec. 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Journalist Réjean Hébert with radio station CKRO was found dead in his home on Dec. 28, 2022. ckro.ca

New Brunswick RCMP have laid a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 60-year-old man in the community of Saint-Simon.

Last Thursday, a man was found dead outside of a home, after police received a wellness check call at around 2 a.m. The man’s death was later ruled a homicide.

Police have not released the identity of the victim. However, the general manager of radio station CKRO confirmed to The Canadian Press on Sunday it was journalist Rejean Hebert who was found dead outside his home in Saint-Simon.

Read more: Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in N.B.

The same morning of the man’s death, police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly fled from police.

In a Tuesday release, RCMP say Philippe Hebert has now been charged with second-degree murder and “indecently interfering with human remains.”

Police have also laid three additional charges against him, including resisting arrest, dangerous driving and flight from police.

According to the release, Hebert has been remanded into custody and will appear in court at a later date.

RCMP did not identify the relationship between the two men, though it’s reported that the suspect is the victim’s son.

— With files from The Canadian Press. 

