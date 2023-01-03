Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s record-breaking snow maze keeps growing in 2023, complete with new additions including live entertainment and a snow restaurant.

The maze is located about 10 minutes from the Perimeter Highway just outside St. Adolphe and has been making headlines since January 2019, when it was named the “World’s Largest Snow Maze” in the Guinness Book of World Records.

It features over 4,700 feet of snow corridors to explore built with artificial snow.

“It’s so much more dense, then we’ll put it through the snow blower once or twice so that it actually gets more dense again,” said owner Clint Masse.

This year, it will have a “snow pavilion” with live music performances, and plenty of other family activities.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s going to be compiled with about six or seven of these snow buildings and inside there’ll be a snow bar in addition to the live entertainment stage,” Masse said.

“There’s also going to be a cuisine restaurant that you can buy tickets for and you can eat in a snow restaurant.”

Also, in every snow building there will be a ton of artwork for people to enjoy, Masse added.

“So in addition to the 14 guys that work out here to put the snow walls together, we have artists that are working inside these buildings.”

The expected opening day for the maze is Jan. 28 and people can find out more online.