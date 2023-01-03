Menu

Crime

Central Hastings OPP chase leads to arrest of 2 in Marmora area

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 10:26 am
Two people were arrested following a police chase in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake on Jan. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Two people were arrested following a police chase in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake on Jan. 1, 2023. The Canadian Press file

Two people face charges following a police pursuit in the Municipality of Marmora and Lake on New Year’s Day.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 10:30 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a vehicle in the municipality. Police allege the driver of the vehicle failed to stop when officers activated their emergency lights and the vehicle sped away.

Police pursued the vehicle and later found two people near the vehicle attempting to hide from officers.

Read more: 2 arrested after break and enter at home north of Madoc: Central Hastings OPP

Jordan Adams, 29, of Tweed, Ont., was arrested and charged with three counts of operating a vehicle while prohibited, and one count each of flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, trespassing at night, and failure to comply with a probation order and a release order.

Adams was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in court in Belleville on Tuesday.

Hunter Casselman, 28, of Marmora and Lake, was arrested and charged with trespassing at night. Casselman was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Feb. 9.

