Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Twitter threats targeting Parliament, embassies lead to Ottawa man’s arrest, RCMP say

By Rachel Gilmore Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 10:17 am
Click to play video: 'Cyberviolence petition presented at Quebec National Assembly on eve of Polytechnique anniversary'
Cyberviolence petition presented at Quebec National Assembly on eve of Polytechnique anniversary
WATCH: Cyberviolence petition presented at Quebec National Assembly on eve of Polytechnique anniversary – Dec 5, 2022

A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested for “posting numerous threats on Twitter,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police say.

According to a press release Tuesday, the arrest comes after the RCMP’s Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) was told on Nov. 8 about “death and terrorism-related threats” that a Twitter user was posting.

“The threats targeted Parliament Hill, the Department of Defence, the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, as well as the Embassy of the United States of America in Ottawa,” the release said.

Read more: The digital David and Goliath battle over online hate

“All threats” are “taken seriously” — and this includes “tweets on social media,” according to Staff Sgt. Pascal Herbert of INSET.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“This file demonstrates how communication between departments plays a key role in keeping our communities safe,” Herbert added in the release.

The RCMP press release identified the accused as Daniel Houde, adding that he was “taken into custody” and later “released on conditions.”

The Ottawa man has been charged with four counts of a “terrorist hoax,” four counts of knowingly uttering a threat to “cause death or bodily harm to a person,” and knowingly uttering a threat to “burn, destroy and damage real property.”

Houde is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 18.

RCMPTerrorismTwitterThreatsonline threatssocial media threatsterrorism hoaxTwitter threatsrcmp online threatsarrest twitter threatsonline threats twitterRCMP arrest twitter threatTerrorism Hoax Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers