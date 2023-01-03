Man, boy rushed to hospital after crash involving TTC bus

Toronto paramedics say a 40-year-old man and a 12-year-old child have been rushed to hospital after a collision involving a TTC bus on Monday night.
Emergency crews were called to Bathurst Street and Haddington Avenue, just south of Highway 401, at around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a crash.
Toronto Police said following the crash between the car and the TTC bus, the driver of the car then crashed into a tree.
Paramedics said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They also transported a boy to SickKids on a trauma alert with serious injuries as well.
The ages of the two injured were not released.
The area was closed for the investigation as police gather evidence.
