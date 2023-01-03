Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Man, boy rushed to hospital after crash involving TTC bus

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 6:17 am
Crash involving a TTC bus and a car on Jan. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Crash involving a TTC bus and a car on Jan. 2, 2023. Global News

Toronto paramedics say a 40-year-old man and a 12-year-old child have been rushed to hospital after a collision involving a TTC bus on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called to Bathurst Street and Haddington Avenue, just south of Highway 401, at around 11:40 p.m. for reports of a crash.

Toronto Police said following the crash between the car and the TTC bus, the driver of the car then crashed into a tree.

Read more: Police search for 2 after alleged threatening behaviour on Toronto subway

Paramedics said a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. They also transported a boy to SickKids on a trauma alert with serious injuries as well.

Trending Now
Trending Now

The ages of the two injured were not released.

Story continues below advertisement

The area was closed for the investigation as police gather evidence.

Toronto PoliceCrashTTChighway 401Toronto crashBathurstTTC BusTTC bus crashcrash toronto
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers