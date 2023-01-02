Police seek suspect wanted in connection with assault investigation in Toronto

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Jan. 19, 2020, 44-year-old Kristoffer Ryan James Risley from Toronto allegedly committed an assault causing bodily harm.

Police said he then allegedly failed to appear for court.

According to police, on Sunday, a man who officers believe is Risley was in the St. Clair Avenue East and O’Connor Drive area.

Police said he was at a residence with another person when a “verbal argument ensued.”

Officers said the man allegedly threatened to harm the other person.

“The man assaulted the other person and fled the area,” police alleged in a news release.

Police are now searching for Risley.

Officers said he is wanted for uttering threats and assault.

Police said he is known to be violent.

“If located, do not approach, call 9-1-1- immediately,” the release read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.