Copper Mountain mine near Princeton, B.C. hit with ransomware attack

Copper Mountain Mining has preventively shut down its mill near Princeton, B.C., as it works to address a ransomware attack.
In a press release distributed Monday, Copper Mountain Mine representatives said the mine and corporate office were subject to a ransomware attack late Dec. 27, 2022.
“The company quickly implemented its risk management systems and protocols in response to the attack,” the report reads.
“The company has isolated operations, switched to manual processes, where possible, and the mill has been preventatively shutdown to determine the effect on its control system.”
The company’s external and internal IT teams are continuing to assess risks and are actively establishing additional safeguards to mitigate any further risk to the company.
“Copper Mountain is investigating the source of the attack and is in contact with the relevant authorities, who are assisting the company,” according to the statement.
There have been no safety or environmental incidents as a result of the attack and the company said its main priority is to continue to ensure safe operations and limit operational and financial impacts.
The Copper Mountain Mine currently produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent on average per year.
