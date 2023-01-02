London Knights acquire Humphrey and Winterton from Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

The acquisition of George Diaco has worked out incredibly well for the London Knights.

The former London Jr. Knight has 36 points in 29 games since joining the Knights in October.

Now London has acquired two of Diaco’s former teammates in another trade with the Hamilton Bulldogs.

Forwards Ryan Humphrey and Ryan Winterton are the newest members of the Knights.

Both won an Ontario Hockey League championship and made it to the final of the Memorial Cup with Diaco last season.

London traded forward Luca Testa and defenceman Carson Lloyd to the Bulldogs on Jan. 2. That was along with a 2nd round pick in the 2026 OHL Priority Selection that used to belong to the Mississauga Steelheads.

Story continues below advertisement

Humphrey is an 18-year-old winger who has long been recognized as one of the hardest-working players in the OHL. He came up through the Honeybaked minor hockey system in Michigan and attended rookie camp with the Boston Bruins in 2022.

Winterton is a 3rd round pick of Seattle in 2021 who will become the first Kraken prospect ever to play for the Knights.

He is from Whitby, Ont., and is known as a player with a high IQ who does all of the little things to help his teams win games.

Winterton hasn’t been able to play a game yet in 2022-23 after undergoing shoulder surgery in the off-season.

Winterton is expected to return in the very near future. He had 20 goals and 46 points in 37 games last season and was better than a point-per-game player in the playoffs.

Humphrey has two goals in his past three games and 14 points overall to go along with 48 penalty minutes in 24 games.

Both will have a chance to make their Knights debut on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when London plays host to the Guelph Storm at Budweiser Gardens. Then the new players will go head-to-head with their former team as London takes on the Bulldogs at home on Friday, Jan. 6.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: An emotional win lifts the London Knights into top spot in the Western Conference

Testa and Lloyd will have an easier time finding ice in Hamilton as the Bulldogs continue to add youth and draft picks following their 2nd OHL title since 2018.

Testa appeared in 15 games for the Knights. He scored his first OHL goal against Saginaw and added two assists. Lloyd played in six games with London last year and has spent this season with the London Nationals, where he has eight points in 17 games.

The Knights have won six games in a row and 18 of their past 20 games dating back to Nov. 5.