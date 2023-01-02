Leon Draisaitl back on the ice with Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

It’s looking good for Leon Draisaitl to be back in the Edmonton Oilers lineup Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

Draisaitl missed the last two games with an undisclosed injury.

“It ended up healing a little quicker than I thought,” said Draisaitl. “We’ll see where we’re at tomorrow.”

Draisaitl was a full participant in Monday’s practice, skating on a line with Warren Foegele and Kailer Yamamoto.

“He had a good skate on the game day (Dec. 31). Yesterday, he came in and he and I skated together. He had a good practice today,” said head coach Jay Woodcroft. “I thought it was a good sign that he was on the ice.”

Klim Kostin is fine after getting hurt at the end of Saturday’s loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

“I fell into the boards and extended my knee. It hurt for a bit. Right now it feels good,” explained Kostin.

Kostin had to be helped off the ice. He said said he didn’t feel like he could weight on his left leg at the time, plus his skate blade had popped off when he hit the boards.

“Right after the game, I went for a workout and I felt good,” recalled Kostin.