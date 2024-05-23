Menu

Sports

Stars’ Hintz to miss Game 1 vs. Oilers while Edmonton to use same lineup that won Game 7 in Round 2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2024 3:16 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
The Dallas Stars will be without No. 1 centre Roope Hintz for Game 1 of the NHL’s Western Conference final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer said Thursday morning the 27-year-old’s upper-body injury will keep him sidelined for a third straight contest.

Hintz was hurt in Game 4 of the Stars’ second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche after receiving a cross-check and then blocking a shot.

DeBoer added he’s hopeful Hintz, who skated ahead of Wednesday’s practice, will be available for Game 2 on Saturday.

Dallas No. 1 goaltender Jake Oettinger will start against Edmonton after leaving Wednesday’s skate with an illness.

Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said his team will go with the same lineup that beat the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7, which means veteran forward Corey Perry will once again be a healthy scratch.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers prepare to head to Texas for 3rd round of NHL playoffs'
Edmonton Oilers prepare to head to Texas for 3rd round of NHL playoffs
© 2024 The Canadian Press

