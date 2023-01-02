Ontario couple go ahead with wedding in Cuba after Sunwing leaves luggage behind

Send this page to someone via email

It was a special day planned in Cuba that they thought was doomed.

But in the end it was a day to remember for Allan Mcleod and Deanna Correia. They say the moment the ceremony began, they could feel the love.

“There was probably around 150 hotel guests — all lined up on the beach cheering for us because they knew our story,” said Deanna. “So to see all those people coming out to support us, was so touching.”

Support for a couple that had been put through the wringer after Sunwing airlines left their luggage in Toronto.

They were among hundreds if not thousands of passengers caught in the luggage fiasco over the holidays. The couple from Innisfil, Ont., flew to Santa Maria, Cuba to be married at the Grand Sirens in Cayo Santa Maria, but the bags they packed with the wedding dress, wedding party attire, decorations and more, never arrived.

“We waited, flight after flight came, but our luggage wasn’t on it,” said Mcleod.

The Innisfil man has been with Deanna for nearly four years and says they had to proceed, with or without the luggage.

“We just decided to go ahead with it. I mean it was only clothes, I say that in a light manner. I was going to marry her regardless,” he said.

From getting a dress from the wedding coordinator, to pants and shirt for the groom from others, everyone came together.

“The wedding coordinator here tried to round up dresses to find one that fit,” said Deanna. “We actually were able to find one. It was her wedding dress. Allan bought a shirt from the gift shop, and someone gave him pants,” she said.

The newlyweds say it was thanks to the kindness of strangers, family and friends they were able to walk down the aisle. From toiletries, to makeup to everything their wedding party and guests needed, it was a team effort to make sure they were prepared.

“It was kind of an effort by everybody here on the resort and staff and other guests to try and give us something to wear.”

It was a long time to get here though. They visited the location twice before to make sure it was the right place. They postponed twice.

“It would have been nice to have the things we prepare for all this time. But at the end of the day, we did it,” said Deanna. “If you have the right person beside you, you can get through anything. So that’s all we’re concentrating on now.”

The newlyweds are on vacation in Cuba for the next week.