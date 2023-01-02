It’s a girl! London Health Sciences Centre welcomes first baby of 2023

See more sharing options

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has welcomed the first London baby of 2023.

Evelyn Stewart was born at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing six pounds. She was welcomed by mom Jennifer, and dad Michael.

LHSC says Mom and baby are doing well.

From 2012 to 2022, 141 babies were delivered at Victoria Hospital on New Years’ Day.

LHSC says its busiest months for deliveries in 2022 were July and August with 1,065 babies born.

The hospital network says it welcomes more than 5,700 newborns each year.