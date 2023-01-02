Investigation requested into death of person in custody of Moose Jaw Police

An individual has died while in custody of the Moose Jaw Police Service on New Year’s Eve. The Moose Jaw Police Service has requested an independent investigation into the death of an individual in custody.
Read more: Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies after 14 years in custody
The incident occurred before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 31st, 2022, after police reported that a person in the custody of the Service went into medical distress in the police service detention centre and stopped breathing.
“Police officers responded immediately and initiated CPR,” police stated in a release. “Emergency Medical Services arrived, continued treatment and transported the individual to hospital. Continued resuscitation efforts were not successful and the individual was pronounced deceased.”
-
Canada looking at ‘variety of options’ for planned firearm buyback program: Mendicino
-
Stranded Sunwing passengers fly home to Quebec on New England Patriots’ jet
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service, Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) and Weyburn Police Service were notified and are providing independent oversight and investigation.
The Moose Jaw Police Service stated they will be not be providing further information as the independent investigation continues.
Comments