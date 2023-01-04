COVID-19: Peterborough risk index at high; 1 new death, 1 hospitalization over past week

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health‘s risk index for COVID-19 moved to ‘high risk’ following a death and one new hospitalized case over the past week, according to the latest data released Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update, the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 went to ‘high risk,’ after eight consecutive weeks at ‘moderate risk.’ Compared to the Dec. 28 update, hospitalizations went from moderate to low while deaths went from very low to low. All other factors remain unchanged.

“Which does indicate an increase in transmission of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott.

Piggott says a new subvariant of Omicron XBB1.5 or dubbed the “Kraken variant” is beginning to circulate in the U.S. Pigott says it’s likely to be in the Peterborough region soon.

“We’re going to continue to see waves probably every three months — the last when we saw was in October and here we are into January and we’re seeing another wave,” he said. “I anticipate that pattern will continue until something changes.”

Piggott says the aftermath of the holiday period gathers and a return to school and work will likely lead to increase in COVID-19 cases.

“This appears to be part of a provincial and international trend with new variants that are more transmissible yet again,” he said.

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 133 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — the first death since the Dec. 14 update. The 100th death of 2022 was reported on Dec. 12.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 38 since the Dec. 28 update which reported 33 new cases.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 314 — down from 324 reported on Dec. 28 and 372 reported on Dec. 21. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 529 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — one more since the Dec. 28 update which reported seven cases. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Dec. 28 reported five COVID-19 inpatients (most recent available data).

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Nov. 9. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Be weary about any proclamations that the COVID-19 pandemic is done in 2023.

As Yogi Berra said: "It's tough to make predictions, especially about the future".

We're in a far better place here in many ways, but I've been humbled constantly by this virus as we all should be. — Dr Thomas Piggott (He/Him) (@twpiggott) January 3, 2023

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,551 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 10,104 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are two active outbreaks as of Wednesday’s update:

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 1.

long-term care in Norwood: Declared Jan. 1. Mapleview Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Dec. 23.

Outbreaks declared over from Dec. 21 to Jan 4:

Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 8 in the south wing

long-term care in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 8 in the south wing Pleasant Meadow Manor in Norwood: Outbreak declared on Dec. 19 and lifted on Dec. 28

in Norwood: Outbreak declared on Dec. 19 and lifted on Dec. 28 Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared on Dec. 15 and lifted on Dec. 26.

The health unit has reported 219 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 404,835 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared as of the Dec. 28 update. Twenty-eight per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Eight per cent have one dose; four per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.