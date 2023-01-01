Search resumes for fisherman missing in Quebec’s Gaspé region since Friday

See more sharing options

Quebec provincial police say the search for a fisherman missing in Quebec’s Gaspé region since Friday has resumed.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Beatrice Dorsainville says the search for the man, who is in his 60s, began late Friday afternoon.

She says police are using a helicopter, people on foot, and officers on all-terrain vehicles.

She says police divers are also on the scene.

The Canadian Armed Forces and the local fire department are also participating in the search.

Police say the man left alone, on foot, to fish along the shore in the Cap-des-Rosiers area, on the eastern tip of the Gaspé Peninsula.