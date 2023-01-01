N.B. organist called up for World Juniors games in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

It’s something that many young hockey players dream of, the call-up to the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

But organist Lynden Steeves got his call less than two weeks before the first puck drop. He was told that Hockey Canada wanted him to play the organ for the games in Moncton, which have been drawing near to sell-out crowds each day.

Steeves will be quick to tell his stories of days of youth when he and his friends would gather to play mini-sticks, and he would provide the music for the group, giving the intro and playing some of the classic arena tunes, just as he heard while watching sports.

Those classic tunes are what he played at Saturday’s game between Slovakia and Switzerland, one of many that he’s provided with a soundtrack.

The old tunes would often blend into newer age music. One minute, it could be the Adams Family. The next, it’s Dr. Dre or The Weeknd, which for him, is a part of the fun.

The fun also comes with a challenge. Aside from the mountain of keys before him, below the organ bench rests seemingly dozens of foot pedals.

Steeves’ fingers danced across the keys in the first period. One of his opening tunes was “Thunderstruck” by AC/DC, with every “Thunder” sung by the crowd, accompanied by two crashes from a symbol sound, which are kicked by his foot. He had to take his shoes off and play in his socks in order to get to the lower keys and a feel for the music.

View image in full screen The organ was ordered for the Moncton Wildcats ahead of the 2022-23 season. Zack Power / Global News

Lance Luce, the Detroit Red Wings’ organist, operates the same model organ and has been serving as a teacher for the Riverview native.

Steeves said that he’d begin to learn something new about the giant organ each game, saying that Luce has been a big help in getting tips and pointers.

“You got symbols and bells and horns and whistles,” noted Steeves. “When you’re using both hands and both feet, it becomes challenging.”

If given the opportunity, Steeves said he’d be happy to go back. For now, he’s looking forward to the rest of the tournament and the season with the Moncton Wildcats.