Man dies after East Vancouver house fire on New Year’s Eve

A man has died after a house fire in East Vancouver, Saturday night, says Vancouver Fire Rescue officials.
The blaze ignited just before around 9 p.m. on Ormidale Street.
A man in his early 70s died at the scene.
“Unfortunately this was a tragic event,” said Richard Warnock, Vancouver Fire’s assistant chief. “A man in his early 70s succumbed to his injuries sustained in the fire.”
Another family member was home at the time, called the fire department and was not injured.
The origin of the fire is under investigation but officials say they do not believe the fire to be suspicious.
The fire was contained to a single-bedroom unit, firefighters said.
Five engines and around 30 firefighters responded to the blaze.
