Fire

Man dies after East Vancouver house fire on New Year’s Eve

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 2:12 pm
One man has died after a fire in East Vancouver, officials said. View image in full screen
One man has died after a fire in East Vancouver, officials said. Global News

A man has died after a house fire in East Vancouver, Saturday night, says Vancouver Fire Rescue officials.

The blaze ignited just before around 9 p.m. on Ormidale Street.

Around 30 firefighters responded to the New Year’s Eve house fire in East Vancouver. View image in full screen
Around 30 firefighters responded to the New Year’s Eve house fire in East Vancouver. Global News

Read more: Encampment fire ignites at Vancouver’s CRAB Park on Saturday night

A man in his early 70s died at the scene.

“Unfortunately this was a tragic event,” said Richard Warnock, Vancouver Fire’s assistant chief. “A man in his early 70s succumbed to his injuries sustained in the fire.”

Read more: 3-alarm fire torches 3 homes in East Vancouver Friday night

Another family member was home at the time, called the fire department and was not injured.

The origin of the fire is under investigation but officials say they do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

The fire was contained to a single-bedroom unit, firefighters said.

Five engines and around 30 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Residents return to fire-damaged homes in North Vancouver

