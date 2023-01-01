Man dies after East Vancouver house fire on New Year’s Eve

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man has died after a house fire in East Vancouver, Saturday night, says Vancouver Fire Rescue officials.

The blaze ignited just before around 9 p.m. on Ormidale Street.

View image in full screen Around 30 firefighters responded to the New Year’s Eve house fire in East Vancouver. Global News

Story continues below advertisement

A man in his early 70s died at the scene.

“Unfortunately this was a tragic event,” said Richard Warnock, Vancouver Fire’s assistant chief. “A man in his early 70s succumbed to his injuries sustained in the fire.”

Another family member was home at the time, called the fire department and was not injured.

The origin of the fire is under investigation but officials say they do not believe the fire to be suspicious.

The fire was contained to a single-bedroom unit, firefighters said.

Five engines and around 30 firefighters responded to the blaze.