Canada

Parents welcome new year babies across Greater Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 2:21 pm
Baby Sanjith was born in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2023, at North York General. View image in full screen
Baby Sanjith was born in the early hours of Jan. 1, 2023, at North York General. NYGH_News/Twitter

As 2023 dawned, hospitals across the Greater Toronto Area welcomed the first babies to be born in the new year.

In Mississauga’s Credit Valley Hospital, the city’s first baby — a little girl — was born just 38 seconds after the bells rang midnight.

“Congratulations to the family on a happy, healthy start to a new year!” Trillium Health Partners, which runs hospitals in the city, tweeted.

Read more: Mother rings in new year with the birth of her son — the first 2022 baby in Kingston

At North York General Hospital in Toronto, baby Sanjith was born seconds later at 12:01, the hospital’s first birth of the new year.

Mackenzie Health’s Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year at 1:53 a.m. The baby weighs six pounds and 15 ounces and is the second child to be born to parents Sara and Esmatullah from Brampton.

To the east, Scarborough Health Network’s General Hospital saw its first birth at 12:15 a.m. on New Year’s Day. In a tweet, the hospital said its first baby was a girl.

In Durham Region, the first baby — Anthony Powell — was born in Ajax Pickering Hospital at 2:46 a.m., weighing four pounds and six ounces.

