Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in N.B.

A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.
Donald Noel, the general manager of radio station CKRO, says Rejean Hebert was found dead Wednesday night outside his home in Saint-Simon, N.B., on the province’s Acadian Peninsula.
New Brunswick RCMP say the death is being investigated as a homicide.
Read more: N.B. RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead outside home
Police spokesman Sgt. Luc Samson says a 29-year-old man was arrested in the death Thursday morning.
-
Sunwing travel chaos not due to staffing, union says: ‘Pilots are available to fly’
-
Canada’s ban on foreign homebuyers comes into effect on Jan. 1. Here’s what to know
Noel says Hebert had a 30-year career and was known for his integrity and his dedication to his work.
Hebert was the new director for CKRO, a radio station in Gloucester County, N.B., and produced daily news bulletins for 10 other French-language community radio stations in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2023.
Comments