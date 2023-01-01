Menu

Canada

Arrest made in death of Rejean Hebert, longtime radio journalist in N.B.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2023 11:53 am
A journalist well-known to listeners of French-language radio in New Brunswick has been killed and police are treating the death as a homicide.

Donald Noel, the general manager of radio station CKRO, says Rejean Hebert was found dead Wednesday night outside his home in Saint-Simon, N.B., on the province’s Acadian Peninsula.

New Brunswick RCMP say the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Read more: N.B. RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead outside home

Police spokesman Sgt. Luc Samson says a 29-year-old man was arrested in the death Thursday morning.

Noel says Hebert had a 30-year career and was known for his integrity and his dedication to his work.

Hebert was the new director for CKRO, a radio station in Gloucester County, N.B., and produced daily news bulletins for 10 other French-language community radio stations in the province.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 1, 2023.

Journalist killedRejean HebertJournalist DeadSaint-SimonCKRONB journalist killedNew brunswick journalist killedRejean Hebert dead
© 2023 The Canadian Press

