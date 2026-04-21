Saskatchewan to test out technology that detects drones smuggling drugs into prisons

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Saskatchewan is taking aim at reducing the rise in drugs and weapons being dropped by drones into prison yards – sometimes right to an inmate’s cell window.

“It’s literally almost like Uber Eats,” Jake Suelzle, who represents prison guards on the Prairies, said in an interview.

He said the buzzing skyboxes are delivering methamphetamine, ceramic blades and cellphones, and other contraband.

Some have been dropped in prison recreation yards or common areas outside. Other times, inmates have received packages outside their cell windows, ordered from prohibited cellphones like a door-to-door delivery service.

“The technology and how specific these drones are to the locations they drop is quite amazing,” Suelzle, the president of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers for the Prairie region, said in an interview Monday.

“We are in desperate need of help with this. The institutions are literally flooded with narcotics.”

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He cited a recent case in Alberta where more than $900,000 worth of methamphetamine was caught at a prison.

Earlier this year, Manitoba RCMP laid trafficking charges against a Calgary man for delivering drugs via drone to the Stony Mountain Institution.

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Saskatchewan’s government says it is taking action.

The province’s Community Safety Ministry says it’s going to test out technology that aims to detect unauthorized drones that are flying around correctional facilities.

The goal is to improve security, allowing guards to quickly intervene when unassuming aircraft are identified, it said.

“While unauthorized drone activity around facilities is currently not a significant issue in the province, it has emerged as a concern in other provinces,” the ministry said in a statement. “This pilot project reflects a proactive approach.”

The province did not say where the detection technology will be deployed or how it works.

Suelzle said some federal prisons have adopted technology to try and detect drones, but their systems have quickly become obsolete.

It’s then up to guards to do more patrolling, he added, but recent cuts to staffing will only make their jobs more difficult.

“We only know what we catch. We have no idea what we don’t catch,” he said.

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Fewer staff also creates other problems, he added.

“Now we have fewer officers being able to respond to those overdoses, which is going to mean that our fatality rate in overdosing is only going to go up,” Suelzle said.

Correctional Service Canada said in a statement it’s monitoring the increase in drones smuggling. It’s also working to implement new security measures to address rapidly changing threats, it added.

“CSC continues to invest in intelligence capabilities to disrupt drone networks and reduce the introduction of contraband into federal institutions,” it said.

“This includes the ongoing expansion of drone‑detection systems, body scanners, and other digital technologies to strengthen institutional safety and support front-line staff in maintaining secure environments.”

The agency said there were 839 drone incidents at facilities in 2025-26, down from 1,064 incidents in 2024-25.

As for cuts, it said it’s working to minimize impacts to operations and safety. Ottawa’s latest budget implemented a $132-million reduction to the agency.

Suelzle said he’s optimistic about Saskatchewan’s plan.

“Procurement is a long process,” he said. “Anything we can get on the technological front, if we’re able to stay on the forefront of that, it would be more than welcome.”