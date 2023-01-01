Kingston meets new year in style

Send this page to someone via email

The excitement of organizations and citizens across Kingston is evident as they usher in the new year.

Restaurants like Chez Piggy are introducing special menus to celebrate the turning of the calendar.

“We call it brunch but it is more of a dinner-like-meal. It’s five courses and there’s generally some sort of theme involved,” says owner of Chez Piggy Zoe Yanovsky. “This year it’s French inspired.”

The K-Town countdown was hosted at the Invista Centre. The all-ages event had face painting, funky lighting on three ice pads, and multiple events for the whole family.

Citizens like Cameron Finn was excited for a year with fewer restrictions. Now that the mask mandate has been repealed, he says it means more joy for his family. “Now it should be fun having all my boys around,” he says.

And of course, it wouldn’t be the new year, without some resolutions, Finn adds.

“Hit the gym more than once or twice a week,” he urges.

The hope around the city is for an even better 2023.