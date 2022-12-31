Business booming at Halifax pubs during World Juniors

Send this page to someone via email

Now at the midway point of the World Junior Hockey Tournament, Halifax businesses have been steadily welcoming an increase in customers at downtown pubs.

“It’s just been busy every game,” said Durty Nelly’s bartender Evan Scott.

“We have a capacity here, so we can’t really go over that. So, no matter what, we’re going to be at max capacity every night whenever Canada plays. And I’m sure it will stay that way all the way to the end.”

Located in the heart of downtown Halifax, Scott says business is booming at the Irish pub, largely due to the World Juniors being held in the city.

“We have the pre-game people that come in, and the post game,” said Scott. “So it’s been really busy, which is good for everyone too.”

The economic boost comes during Halifax’s off-season, a time when every extra penny counts for local businesses.

“They’ve had a rough couples years,” said Downtown Halifax Business Commission CEO Paul MacKinnon.

“The summer was a good recovery time, but having a really good holiday season is really important for them. Because, of course, they’re trying to make up for the lost business over a couple of years. They’ve taken on a lot of debt, so this couldn’t have come at a better time for them.”

Just down the road at the The Pint Public House, General Manager Jenna Vienneau says business has likely tripled since the World Juniors started on Monday.

“We expect next week probably to be just as busy, if not busier,” said Vienneau. “I’m sure people are waiting to see those final games, too.”

MacKinnon says official economic predictions estimate that the event will bring in $45 to $50 million between the Halifax and Moncton venues.

“Unquestionably its been a huge boost for downtown,” he said. “And at a time especially when restaurants really need that.”

With games continuing until Jan. 5, downtown businesses are excited and prepared to welcome crowds of hockey fans.