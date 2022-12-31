CounterAttack campaign: Kelowna RCMP issue reminder not to drink and drive

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t drink and drive.

That’s the message from Kelowna RCMP, as revellers get ready to ring in the New Year on Saturday night.

Police say road checks will be set up throughout Kelowna as they look for impaired drivers, part of the RCMP’s province-wide and annual CounterAttack campaign.

In its 35th year, the campaign is a yearly reminder for drivers to be responsible and plan a safe ride home. This year’s campaign began on Nov. 30.

“Sadly, impaired driving still claims an average of over 60 lives each year in B.C., and over 1,700 impaired driving related collisions,” said police, adding that impaired laws impose harsh penalties on impaired drivers.

New Year's Eve is a time of celebration! Make a plan to get home before you go out! #DYK? the signs of a potentially impaired driver? Let's all do our part to see 2023! # pic.twitter.com/DLMqaWzGZZ — RoadSafetyBC (@RoadSafetyBC) December 31, 2022

Police say if you plan to drink alcohol or consume drugs of any kind on New Year’s Eve, or any other night of the year, plan alternative transportation in advance.

“Road safety year-round is a priority for our team,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“We understand people will be out having a great time ringing in the New Year on Saturday night, but everyone needs to remember to be safe and plan a safe ride home. Our teams will be out in full force this weekend.