Sports

World juniors: Switzerland through to quarterfinals with shootout win over Slovakia

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 31, 2022 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Hockey fans in Halifax take in the world juniors'
Hockey fans in Halifax take in the world juniors
Hockey fans are taking over the streets of Halifax as the world junior championship officially kicks off. Amid sold out games, they’re heading to the Fan Fest at the Halifax Convention Centre and catching the games at viewing parties. Skye Bryden-Blom as the details.

Switzerland’s Rodwin Dionicio played hero at the world junior hockey championship Saturday, earning his team a 4-3 shootout win over Slovakia.

Dionicio, a defenceman for the Ontario Hockey League’s Niagara IceDogs, beat Slovak netminder Adam Gajan in the 10th round of the shootout.

Read more: World juniors: Goalie Adam Gajan stops 28 shots as Slovakia blanks Latvia 3 0

Switzerland came into the third period down 3-1 but rallied with goals from Mischa Ramel and Lorenzo Canonica to force extra time.
Liekit Reichele also scored and had an assist for the Swiss in regulation play.

Slovakia’s Adam Sykora opened the scoring 4:11 into the game and Servac Petrovsky added a pair of goals 49 seconds apart in the middle frame. Filip Mesar and Libor Nemec each contributed two helpers.

Switzerland’s Kevin Pasche makes a save on Slovakia’s Adam Sykora during shootout IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship hockey action in Moncton, N.B., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. View image in full screen
Switzerland’s Kevin Pasche makes a save on Slovakia’s Adam Sykora during shootout IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship hockey action in Moncton, N.B., on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

Slovakia, with two wins and one overtime loss, is tied with Finland for the top spot in Group B. The United States sits in third and Switzerland finishes the preliminary round in fourth place with three overtime wins.

Regulation wins at the tournament are worth three points, overtime wins are worth two and overtime losses are worth one.

Read more: With World Juniors underway, advocates call for changes in hockey culture

The final day of round-robin action continues in Halifax Saturday with Group A’s Czechia taking on Germany and host Canada facing undefeated Sweden. Back in Moncton, N.B., Finland will battle the U.S.

Playoffs will begin Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2022.

HockeySportsWorld JuniorsSwitzerlandWorld Junior Hockey ChampionshipHockey TournamentSlovakiaround robinworld juniors switzerland
© 2022 The Canadian Press

