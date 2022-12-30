Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

World juniors: Goalie Adam Gajan stops 28 shots as Slovakia blanks Latvia 3 0

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2022 2:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Hockey fans in Halifax take in the world juniors'
Hockey fans in Halifax take in the world juniors
Hockey fans are taking over the streets of Halifax as the world junior championship officially kicks off. Amid sold out games, they’re heading to the Fan Fest at the Halifax Convention Centre and catching the games at viewing parties. Skye Bryden-Blom as the details.

Goaltender Adam Gajan earned the shutout as Slovakia blanked Latvia 3-0 on Friday at the world junior hockey championship.

Filip Mesar, a first-round draft pick of the Montreal Canadiens, led the Slovak attack with a goal and an assist, while Alex Ciernik and Simon Nemec, this year’s No. 2 overall pick in the NHL draft by the New Jersey Devils, also scored.

Read more: Austrian world junior coach Kirk Furey back home in Nova Scotia: ‘A dream come true’

Gajan, who plays for the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League, made 28 saves, while Latvia goaltender Patriks Berzins stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Slovakia’s third goal, from Mesar, was scored into an empty net.

With the win, Slovakia moved into a tie with the United States for second place in Group B with two wins and a loss. Finland sits in top spot with two wins and an overtime loss.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Hockey fans celebrate return of world juniors to Halifax

Regulation wins at the tournament are worth three points, overtime wins are worth two and overtime losses are worth one.

Latvia finished in last place in Group B with one point in four games and will face the loser of today’s Germany-Austria game in a best-of-three relegation round that begins in Halifax on Monday.

The Slovaks finish off group play on Saturday against Switzerland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.

HockeySportsWorld JuniorsWorld Junior Hockey Championshipworld juniors monctonworld juniors halifaxadam gajan
© 2022 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers