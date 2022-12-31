Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent London, Ont., nearby cities

See more sharing options

OPP are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say 34-year-old Kraig Tasker is currently serving a nearly five-year sentence for crimes involving robbery, firearm use and assault.

Tasker is known to frequent London, Sarnia, Hamilton and Kingston, OPP say.

He’s described as a white man, around 180-cm tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has has several tattoos, including a symbol on his left cheek, a large fan and soldier on the right side of his neck, a brick wall on his left hand and “NBK” on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad at 416-808-5900 or at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).