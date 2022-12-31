Menu

Crime

Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent London, Ont., nearby cities

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 31, 2022 2:07 pm
34-year-old Kraig Tasker View image in full screen
34-year-old Kraig Tasker . OPP

OPP are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police say 34-year-old Kraig Tasker is currently serving a nearly five-year sentence for crimes involving robbery, firearm use and assault.

Tasker is known to frequent London, Sarnia, Hamilton and Kingston, OPP say.

Read more: London police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect wanted in connection to inappropriate touching of girl

He’s described as a white man, around 180-cm tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has has several tattoos, including a symbol on his left cheek, a large fan and soldier on the right side of his neck, a brick wall on his left hand and “NBK” on his right hand.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad at 416-808-5900 or at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

