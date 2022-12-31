Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent London, Ont., nearby cities

OPP are looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
Police say 34-year-old Kraig Tasker is currently serving a nearly five-year sentence for crimes involving robbery, firearm use and assault.
Tasker is known to frequent London, Sarnia, Hamilton and Kingston, OPP say.
Read more: London police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect wanted in connection to inappropriate touching of girl
He’s described as a white man, around 180-cm tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
-
Trump tax returns show ties to China, other countries. Here’s what else they reveal
-
Barbara Walters, journalist and TV legend, dies at age 93
He has has several tattoos, including a symbol on his left cheek, a large fan and soldier on the right side of his neck, a brick wall on his left hand and “NBK” on his right hand.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP’s Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad at 416-808-5900 or at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE), or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Comments