What’s open, what’s closed in Halifax on New Year’s Day

The city of Halifax is set to send off 2022 with its annual celebration at Grand Parade starting at 9:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

New Year’s Day is a designated retail closing day in Nova Scotia, which means most businesses will be closed Sunday.

Since New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, some businesses may be closed Monday as well. It’s best to call ahead to businesses you might want to visit to make sure they’re open.

Groceries and liquor

Sobeys and Atlantic Superstore: Open until 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

Gateway Meat Market: Open until 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

Dave’s Fruit and Vegetable Market: Open until 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

Costco: Open until 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

Walmart: Open until 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

NSLC: Open until 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

Bishop’s Cellar: Open until 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

Moosehead Cold Beer Store: Open until 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, open 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Pharmacies

Most pharmacies are open New Year’s Eve and some will be open New Year’s Day, though hours may vary. Call your individual pharmacy to confirm.

Malls

The Mic Mac Mall, Halifax Shopping Centre, Scotia Square Mall, Park Lane Mall and Sunnyside Mall will be open until 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day.

Dartmouth Crossing: Stores are open until 5 p.m. New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day, though most restaurants, movie theatres and coffee shops will be open on the holiday. Call individual businesses to confirm.

Bedford Place Mall: Open until 6 p.m. New Year’s Eve, closed New Year’s Day.

Transit and parking

From 6 p.m. onward New Year’s Eve, Halifax Transit will be offering free extended bus service in support of M.A.D.D. Halifax Regional Chapter.

More than 40 bus routes will be offering extended service into the night. Information on individual routes can be found here.

Alderney Ferry will have extended service in the evening, with the last ferry leaving Alderney at 1:30 a.m. and the last ferry leaving Halifax at 1:45 a.m.

The Woodside ferry is not operating on New Year’s Eve, the municipality noted.

On New Year’s Day, Halifax Transit and Access-A-Bus services will be operating on holiday schedules. There will be no Alderney or Woodside ferry service during the holiday.

Free, municipal on-street parking will be available on Jan. 2.

Municipal services

Regular garbage, organics and recyclables collection will occur as usual on Jan. 2, the municipality said in a release.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake is closed on New Year’s Eve and will be open on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility will be open until 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

The 311 contact centre is closed for general inquiries on New Year’s Day, though the municipality said customers can still call 311 “for urgent requests concerning transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.”

The three customer service centres that provide in-person access to municipal services and payments will be closed Jan. 2.

Recreation

The municipality said many recreation facilities will be operating on irregular schedules until Jan. 2 and people are asked to call ahead to their local facility in advance.

The Emera Oval is open for the winter season and skating will be available on both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Check the schedule here.

All Halifax Public Libraries branches are closed New Year’s Day.