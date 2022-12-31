Man with critical injuries after struck by car in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A man was taken to a trauma centre on Friday night with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

In a tweet, Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck in the area of Bloor Street West and Montrose Avenue on Friday night. The driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics told Global News they transported a man with critical injuries from an address on Bloor Street.

The call to Toronto paramedics came around 10:35 p.m.