Man with critical injuries after struck by car in Toronto: police

A man was taken to a trauma centre on Friday night with critical injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
In a tweet, Toronto police said a pedestrian was struck in the area of Bloor Street West and Montrose Avenue on Friday night. The driver remained at the scene.
Paramedics told Global News they transported a man with critical injuries from an address on Bloor Street.
The call to Toronto paramedics came around 10:35 p.m.
