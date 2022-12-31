Halifax police investigate suspicious death on Robie Street

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead in Halifax Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person near a residence in the 3100 block of Robie Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Responding officers located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the police force.

Members of the integrated criminal investigation division are investigating the incident, and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.