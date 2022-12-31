Menu

Crime

Halifax police investigate suspicious death on Robie Street

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 31, 2022 9:35 am
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead in Halifax Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person near a residence in the 3100 block of Robie Street shortly before 7 p.m.

Responding officers located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the police force.

Members of the integrated criminal investigation division are investigating the incident, and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on Robie Street Friday evening. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead on Robie Street Friday evening. Megan King/Global News
