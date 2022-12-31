Halifax police investigate suspicious death on Robie Street

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead in Halifax Friday evening.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an injured person near a residence in the 3100 block of Robie Street shortly before 7 p.m.
Responding officers located a man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release from the police force.
Read more: Man charged after 3 others stabbed in Halifax
Read More
Members of the integrated criminal investigation division are investigating the incident, and the investigation is in its preliminary stages.
Trending Now
-
Sunwing travel chaos not due to staffing, union says: ‘Pilots are available to fly’
-
Trump tax returns show ties to China, other countries. Here’s what else they reveal
Trending Now
Anyone with information about the suspicious death is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.
Comments