Man charged after 3 others stabbed in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 30-year-old man after three other men were stabbed in the Halifax area Thursday evening.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of an injured man in the 3600 block of Joseph Howe Drive around 7:45 p.m.

“Officers located three men who had been stabbed by a man who was known to them. The suspect left the area prior to officers arriving on scene,” they said.

“The three victims were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

The release said patrol officers and a K9 unit found the suspect in the area a short time later.

Khadga Bahadur Mukhiya Sunuwar was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.