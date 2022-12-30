Menu

Crime

Man charged after 3 others stabbed in Halifax

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 1:28 pm
Halifax Regional Police have charged a 30-year-old man after three other men were stabbed in the Halifax area Thursday evening.

In a release, police said officers responded to a report of an injured man in the 3600 block of Joseph Howe Drive around 7:45 p.m.

“Officers located three men who had been stabbed by a man who was known to them. The suspect left the area prior to officers arriving on scene,” they said.

“The three victims were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.”

Read more: Police say death of man in downtown Halifax was a homicide, want video evidence

The release said patrol officers and a K9 unit found the suspect in the area a short time later.

Khadga Bahadur Mukhiya Sunuwar was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday to face three counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon.

