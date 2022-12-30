Man in critical condition after Mississauga stabbing

See more sharing options

A man has been taken to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition after a stabbing in Mississauga on Friday.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews responded after 4 p.m. to the area of Dixie Road and Dundas Street.

Peel paramedics told Global News the victim, a man in his 50s, was stabbed onboard a bus. Police, however, said that a bus was involved in some way, but it’s not confirmed whether or not the stabbing actually occurred on the bus.

The victim was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition.

Police said it’s unknown if the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

The stabbing happened following an altercation between two people, police added.

The suspect fled the scene and police said they’re working to get a description.

Earlier Monday, a man was shot and killed in Mississauga — at a park area near Brass Winds Place, close to Highway 401 and Mavis Road.